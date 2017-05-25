Police chase goes onto airport runway

TULSA, OK (WK0W) -- A high-speed chase put at risk the lives of people on the ground and in the air.

It took a dangerous turn right into an airport.

Police say the suspect stole a natural gas truck and rammed it through a fence at Tulsa International Airport in Oklahoma.

The truck then crossed several active runways.

Officers had to alert air traffic controllers to stop all planes from coming in or out.

Eventually, the driver was arrested after crashing into another car in a neighborhood.

The driver of that car was killed.