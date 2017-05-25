Stoughton Sectional Track & Field Results

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Track sectionals continued at Stoughton High School.

BOYS MEET:

The Kenosha Indian Trail boys won the team title with 92 points. Madison La Follette took second (88), Verona Area placed third (70), and Stoughton finished in fourth (64).

Notable winners from our area schools are listed below:

Verona's Jack Herkert won the Boys 110 Meter Hurdles. He also won the High Jump and took second in the Long Jump.

Beloit Memorial's Alberto Martinez won the Boys 300 Meter Hurdles.

In the 200 Meter Dash, Samba Diallo of Madison La Follette took first place.

Nathan Farrell of Janesville Craig won the Boys 800 Meter Run.

Madison La Follette senior Finn Gessner won the Boys 1600 and 3200 Meter Run.

Verona's Hunter Bourne won the Boys Shot Put while Ryley Walter of Fort Atkinson win the Boys Discus.

For more, go to wiaawi.org

GIRLS MEET:

The Oregon girls team took the team title with 70 points, topping second place Stoughton by just three points. Kenosha Tremper took third (61) and Janesville Craig took fourth (55).

Notable winners from our area schools are listed below:

Alexis Jackson of Oregon won the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles and the 300 Meter Hurdles.

Scarlet Egwuonwu of Oregon won the Girls 200 Meter Dash. She also took second in the Girls 100 Meter Dash.

In the Girls 400 Meter Dash, Stoughton's Alyson Weum took first place.

Peyton Sippy of Janesville Craig won both the Girls 1600 and 3200.

Beloit Memorial's Eva Laun-Smith took first in the Girls Triple Jump,Madison La Follette's Kiara Lee won the Girls Long Jump and Julia Hartwig of Janesville Parker won the Shot Put.

For more, go to wiaawi.org