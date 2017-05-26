Madison school janitor resigns after fight with parent of studen - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison school janitor resigns after fight with parent of student

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison school officials say an Orchard Ridge Elementary employee has resigned after a fight with the parent of a student.

The parent involved in the fight tells us the employee was a janitor at the school.

The school district says students were not involved in the fight, but may have seen it.

Right now the school says it is working with police to figure out the next steps to take.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.