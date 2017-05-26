What you need to know for Memorial Day weekend travel

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're headed out of town this weekend, expect the roads to be crowded.

The good news: some construction will be suspended this weekend. The projects that stop will cease at noon Friday and start back up at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The bad news: not all construction will stop. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the following will still be impacted during Memorial Day weekend travel:

-I-39/90/94 north of Madison will have traffic reduced to two lanes in each direction, and lane shifts at WIS 19.

-I-39/90 in Dane and Rock counties will have some lane shifts, crossovers, and reduced speed limits.

-U.S. 14 northbound to the westbound Beltline will be affected.

-Verona Road in Dane County will stay under construction.

AAA projects about 39 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday weekend; that's the highest number since 2005. 700,000 of those people traveling are in Wisconsin.

Gas prices are higher this year. On average, Americans are paying $2.34 per gallon.

There have already been some flight delays and cancelations leading into the weekend. As of early Friday morning, there are about 500 flights canceled or delayed in the US, according to FlightAware. One of those delays is a departure from the Dane County Airport. If you're flying this weekend, just make sure you keep tabs on your carrier and your flight before leaving the house.