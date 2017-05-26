Wisconsin wedding gowns show off state's history

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (WKOW) -- A local historical site is showing off some Wisconsin history through wedding gowns.

Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien is hosting wedding gowns worn by Badger State brides from the 1850s to the early 1900s. Take one look at the dresses and you can tell which trends stuck, and which went out the window.

The puffy sleeves made infamous in the 1980s have been around much longer than that, as some of the gowns at Villa Louis prove.

The white wedding gown wasn't a tradition until the 1840s when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert. And as the exhibit shows, not everyone could afford it right away. But eventually, it stuck in Wisconsin and beyond. "It's really interesting to see how far that trend has come, and how deeply entrenched it's been,” said Samantha Matern, lead interpreter at Villa Louis. “A lot of these really beautiful lacy gowns, especially in the Edwardian era, I think some of that has come into fashion.”

Although they're fun to look at, the gowns are windows into Wisconsin's history. "This gown was worn by a Milwaukee bride in the 1880s and it's absolutely gorgeous,” said Matern, gesturing to a pearl-beaded gown. “She had over 1,000 guests at her wedding. It really is showing off the opulence that she was able to afford. It's also a little scandalous; it was originally worn off-the-shoulder, which was a bit provocative at the time!"

Villa Louis was chosen to house the exhibit because it's the only historical site that hosted weddings from that era.

Villa Louis is open seven days a week, and the wedding gown exhibit is part of its regular hourly tour. For more information, click here. The exhibit will be open until August.