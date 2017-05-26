Milwaukee Co. Sheriff's text to deputies about passenger on plane: Follow him out of airport

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke instructed members of his staff to harass a citizen following a January confrontation aboard an American Airlines flight, video and text messages obtained by our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN 12 News, show.

"Just a field interview, no arrest unless he become an a**h*** with your guys," Clarke wrote Capt. Mark Witek. "Question for him is why he said anything to me. Why didn't he just keep his mouth shut?"

A copy of Clarke's text messages were provided by the attorney of the citizen, Dan Black, who has sued the sheriff, claiming abuse of power.

The confrontation aboard the flight from Dallas to Milwaukee started with an exchange about the sheriff's Dallas Cowboys gear and ended with Clarke ordering deputies to question Black and follow him out of the airport.

"Follow him to baggage and out the door. You can escort me to carousel after I point him out," a text said.

Surveillance video showed Black being met by sheriff's deputies after the sheriff labeled him unruly.

"He thinks because I asked who he is, he can exert that kind of power over me," Black said.

At least one of the deputies who was ordered to confront Black didn't believe he had been disruptive, sources told WISN 12 News.

Following the incident, Clarke referred to Black a "snowflake" on social media.

The lawsuit is moving forward but on Thursday the U.S. Attorney's Office decided they won't prosecute any civil rights offenses.

Clarke announced last week that he was leaving the sheriff's department for a post with the Department of Homeland Security. Though federal officials have yet to confirm the hire, it doesn't sit well with Black.

"I think he's unfit to run the Sheriff's Office. I think he's unfit to be in the federal government, absolutely," he said Thursday.