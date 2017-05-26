Weekend races to cause some traffic delays in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A few races over the weekend could interrupt your travel plans in downtown Madison.



The Madtown Twilight 5K & 10K races are Saturday night from about 8 p.m. until 9:45 p.m.



The 5K route starts and ends on Capitol Square and uses Johnson Street, Dayton Street, Mifflin Street, and W. Washington Avenue. The 10K route also starts on Capitol Square. It goes through U-W Campus area and back to Capitol Square via Dayton Street.



On Sunday, runners will be doing the Madtown Half Marathon. It starts at 7 a.m. It goes through UW Campus, down Monroe Street, through the Arboretum, back on the Southwest Commuter Bike Path to Dayton Street, and then back to Capitol Square. Organizers expect the route to be back open to traffic by 11 a.m.



