MPD remind homeowners to close garage doors at night

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are reminding homeowners to close their garage doors at night. Police say there was a break-in at a home in the middle of the night on Woodley Lane.



One of the victims heard someone in their home as they were in bed. One yelled for the intruder to get out and they then heard a door slam. Nothing was stolen from the home. The victims then realized that they had left the garage door open and the door between the garage and home.



Police say they've responded to multiple calls in which bikes and other items have been stolen from garages that were left open overnight.