10 Wisconsin cities named in Top 20 list of Drunkest Cities in America

(WKOW) --- A list of the top drunkest and driest cities in America was published by 24/7 Wall Street. 381 metro areas were reviewed.

Madison takes the #4 spot. The research found that one in four adults in Madison drinks excessively.

Here are the stats the provide

> Pct. adults drinking to excess: 25.9%

> Pct. driving deaths involving alcohol: 38.0%

> Est. number of bars: 216

> Median household income: $64,174

Madison was not the only Wisconsin mention in the study.

Green Bay #1, Eau Claire #2, Appleton #3, Oshkosh #6, Wausau #9, La Crosse #10, Fond du Lac #12, Sheboygan #15, and Milwaukee #20 were also mentioned.

To read the full report and check out the driest cities named, click here.