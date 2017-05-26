Wisconsin food banks fear Trump's proposed SNAP cut - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin food banks fear Trump's proposed SNAP cut

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials at food pantries across Wisconsin are hoping their members of Congress will work to delete a portion of President Trump's 2018 budget.

They say a proposed 25 percent cut to the nation's SNAP program would overwhelm them.

SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps.

According to David Lee, executive director of Feeding Wisconsin, state food banks hand out roughly $130 million worth of groceries each year.

Lee said local pantries are stretched thin as it is with the current level of federal funding for Food Share - Wisconsin's SNAP program.

Funding currently stands at about $1 billion per year for the state.

Lee said there is no way food pantries could deal with the cut President Trump is proposing.

"If you consider a 20, 25 percent cut, that's what, $250 million dollars? That means we would have to triple our output almost overnight in order to meet that gap in demand," said Lee.

According to Lee, people in Wisconsin are extremely generous but asking them to donate to the levels needed to handle that demand isn't practical.

Trump's proposed cut would save the federal government $150 billion dollars over the next ten years.

You can see a full interview with David Lee on Capital City Sunday at 9:00 a.m. on WKOW 27.

