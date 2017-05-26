UW-Madison student injured after hit and run crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 21-year-old Madison man is in custody after Madison Police say he hit a 20-year-old UW-Madison student late Friday morning, and continued driving, hitting another car along the way.

Police charge that the driver, Mustafa Al Taie failed to yield at a pedestrian crosswalk at E. Johnson St. and N. Pinckney St. around 11:00 am, hitting the 20-year-old woman causing significant injuries.

Al Taie, who was driving a white Mazda 3, continued heading down on E. Johnson St. before turning onto N. Franklin St. going the wrong direction, allegedly hitting a parked car causing significant damage, and again continued driving.

The Madison man's car was later caught on surveillance camera at E. Washington Ave. and John Nolen Dr. helping investigators track down the vehicle later that afternoon, taking Al Taie into custody.

Al Taie was tentatively charged with Failure to Render Aid, though police say further charges may forthcoming. He is currently being held at the Dane County Jail.

The 20-year-old pedestrian that was hit is still at the hospital, listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.