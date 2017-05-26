Habitat for Humanity project helps revitalize Sun Prairie neighborhood

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Friday marks the last day of Habitat for Humanity's "Rock the Block" event, which organizers hope will revitalize St. Prairie's Vandenberg Heights neighborhood "one home at a time."



During the week-long event, hundreds of volunteers and homeowners worked to complete exterior home repairs and improvements to 12 homes with a goal of creating a more vibrant community..



"We found that once one home looks better, at least five neighboring homes want to do things too. So it's a five to one ratio that makes the whole community better when some homes are fixed up." said Valerie Johnson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County at the the closing event.



Kandi Wolfmeyer, a mother in the neighborhood, needed a safe home for her family and says she knows first hand how Habitat for Humanity helps. Wolfmeyer expressed her gratitude for what Habitat has done for her. "Habitat for Humanity brings us together and we learn how to be a good neighbor again. We learn how to be a community because we build each others' houses up. We have to work together to have our houses; to have our lives," said Wolfmeyer.



In addition to the repairs, Habitat for Humanity will also be building 12 single-family homes. Each home will be available to families at a zero percent mortgage.