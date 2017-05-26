WHEDA providing housing grants to help tornado victims

MADISON (WKOW) --The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) has announced it is authorizing $15,000 in grant funds through its Natural Disaster Program to help victims of recent tornados in Rusk, Barron, and Jackson counties.

The funds will provide emergency housing assistance to residents who lost their home due to the damaging storm.

On May 17, Governor Scott Walker declared a State of Emergency for Barron, Jackson and Rusk counties following tornadoes and damaging storms.

The tornado that hit western Wisconsin on May 16 ravaged a mobile home park in Chetek was destroyed, killing one person. Heavy rains also impacted parts of west-central and northwestern Wisconsin, causing damage to roads and other infrastructure.