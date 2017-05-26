WHEDA providing housing grants to help tornado victims

Federal, state, and county officials all took part in a search warrant for Fentanyl in Adams County Wednesday.More >>
ANTIGO (WAOW) - A police call about a car stranded in a ditch near Antigo led to officers seizing 133 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana from the 33-year-old Wausau driver, according to a criminal complaint.More >>
MONONA (WKOW) -- The Monona Police Department is investigating reports of a break in on the 200 block of West Broadway, as well as vandalism, and theft from unlocked cars in the area. Police say they were dispatched around 3:15 am early Friday morning to a burglar alarm at Rutabaga Paddlesport.More >>
The research found that one in four adults in Madison drinks excessively.More >>
The Columbia County Emergency Management Office has issued an emergency slow, no-wake zone on the Wisconsin River near Portage.More >>
The next time you drive into Milwaukee's Mitchell International airport, you'll notice a new memorial dedicated to a solider killed in the Vietnam War.More >>
Friday marks the last day of Habitat for Humanity's "Rock the Block" event. The organization is revitalizing Vandenberg Heights, a Sun Prairie neighborhood one home at a time.More >>
The CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin are not seeing eye to eye.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials from the USDA are warning consumers to check your hot dogs before you grill out this Memorial Day to make sure they don't have any metal in them.More >>
WHEDA has announced it is authorizing $15,000 in grant funds through its Natural Disaster Program to help victims of recent tornados in Rusk, Barron, and Jackson counties.More >>
A 21-year-old Madison man is in custody after Madison Police say he hit a 20-year-old UW-Madison student late Friday morning, and continued driving, hitting another car along the way.More >>
The population continues to rise in Wisconsin's capital city.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is closing an internal affairs unit.More >>
Officials at food pantries across Wisconsin are hoping their members of Congress will work to delete a portion of President Trump's 2018 budget.More >>
