CONSUMER ALERT: Nathan and Curtis Hot Dog's are recalling over 200,000 pounds of wieners

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials from the USDA are warning consumers to check your hot dogs before you grill out this Memorial Day to make sure they don't have any metal in them.

The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis Hot Dogs is recalling over 200,000 lbs of their wieners because they could be contaminated with metal.

There have been several complaints from people who have found metal objects in the company's frankfurters.

The company is recalling 14 oz. packages of Nathan's skinless beef franks with a use by date of August 19th, as well as 16 oz. packs of Curtis Beef Master Franks with a use by date of June 25th.

The hot dogs are sold by most grocers in the Madison area, as well as across the US.

Officials say if you have a recalled package to throw it away or take it back to the store for an exchange or refund.