Boys and Girls Club CEO and Madison Mayor not seeing eye to eye

MADISON (WKOW) -- The CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin are not seeing eye to eye.

A back and forth exchange the two are involved in is over a financial audit on the nonprofit.

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson took to Facebook Friday, saying in a post,

"In my 8 years at the Club the Mayor's Office has never done an financial audit on our Club or any other community center in Madison that I am aware of. Please let us know what you find Mr. Mayor! Our Club has received eight years of clean independent audits and we have received one of the highest charity navigator ratings in the country among 1.5million non profits nationwide. This is the highest score a non profit organization can receive 4 out of 4 stars to be exact! I am going to do an open record's request and ask the Mayor's Office how many other community centers have been financially audited in eight years! We are a public book, please let the public know what you find. Good try though!"

The Office of the Mayor released a statement in response Friday, saying.

"Community and Neighborhood Centers that receive Community Development Block Grant funding are regularly audited. The money for these centers is in part from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and HUD requires the City to audit both administrative procedures and financials of organizations receiving CDBG funds. The audits are overseen by the City Finance Department and the Community Development Division.

There are several neighborhood centers that were audited in 2015 and late 2016. The 2016 audits are still in progress . The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is one of the organizations that is currently being audited. The audit began in late 2016 and officials with the club have been working with the City in providing the required information"

