Police investigating utility pole crash on Paterson Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police and MG&E were called to a scene Friday at the corner of Paterson and Jenifer Streets where a vehicle ran into a utility pole.

Police say there was an injury involved in the crash but the extent of those are not known.

As a precaution, authorities shut down Paterson Street from Williamson to Jenifer Streets out of fear the utility pole could collapse and potentially hurt someone.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation; no word if there were any power outages associated with the incident.