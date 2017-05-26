Police investigating utility pole crash on Paterson Street - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police investigating utility pole crash on Paterson Street

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police and MG&E were called to a scene Friday at the corner of Paterson and Jenifer Streets where a vehicle ran into a utility pole.

Police say there was an injury involved in the crash but the extent of those are not known.

As a precaution, authorities shut down Paterson Street from Williamson to Jenifer Streets out of fear the utility pole could collapse and potentially hurt someone.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation; no word if there were any power outages associated with the incident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.