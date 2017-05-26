Fentanyl bust in Adams County removes woman, child from home

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 40-year-old man from Adams County is in jail facing various drug charges after a multi-jurisdiction raid on his home for fentanyl this past Wednesday.

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Friday says the action in the 200 block of North Pierce Avenue in Adams came after the post office intercepted a package Monday, May 15 that contained furynal fentanyl. The parcel was destined for an address in Adams Friendship.

An adult woman and a 1-year-old baby were safely removed from the home when the search warrant was served. The owner of the residence, a man whose name has not been released, was arrested at elsewhere in Adams County and has been jailed there on charges of bail jumping and possession of marijuana and narcotic drugs.

Officials say the the drug is frequently mixed with heroin or sold as purported heroin; it's been responsible for numerous overdoses throughout the State of Wisconsin.

A small quantity of suspicious powder was removed from the home and will be tested at the state crime lab.

The state justice department says fentanyl varies in its potential lethality, and because these substances are often difficult to distinguish on site, personnel responding to this situation were required to wear special protective gear similar to that worn when methamphetamine labs are encountered.

Authorities say certain types of fentanyl can be lethal at doses as low as two micrograms and while those who abuse the drug are particularly at risk, accidental ingestion by innocent bystanders can occur by inhalation, or simply getting a microscopic particle of the substance on your skin.

Several agencies coordinated the execution of this search warrant, including the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin National Guard 54th Civil Service Team, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, USPS, Adams County Fire Department, Adams County Child Protective Services, City of Adams Police Department, and the Adams County Health Department.