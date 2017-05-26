Monona Police looking for suspects in vandalism and theft incidents Friday Morning

MONONA (WKOW) -- The Monona Police Department is investigating reports of a break in on the 200 block of West Broadway, as well as vandalism, and theft from unlocked cars in the area.

Police say they were dispatched around 3:15 am early Friday morning to a burglar alarm at Rutabaga Paddlesport.

Upon arrival Officers say they found several windows damaged but no signs of entry.

Throughout the course of the night, police say there were multiple calls and reports of vehicles that were damaged with broken windows or slashed tires, as well as complaints that vehicles that were unlocked had been rifled through with change and keys stolen.

Police say one of the vehicles had keys inside and was stolen from the area near Roselawn and Broadway before being recovered a short time later in the city of Madison.

Police have released photos of surveillance video from the area showing a young male, wearing a black hoodie and light colored pants in the area of Lottes Park around the time of the incidents.

Pictures also show someone riding a scooter in the same area around the same time. If you recognize these people or have any information you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.