Replica fighter jet part of new memorial at Milwaukee airport

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The next time you drive into Milwaukee's Mitchell International airport, you'll notice a new memorial dedicated to a solider killed in the Vietnam War.

Captain Lance P. Sijan of Milwaukee was flying an F-4 C Phantom when he was shot down over North Vietnam in 1968.

A replica of that jet is part of the memorial that was dedicated in his honor Friday.

His sister led a six year effort to get the memorial.

A former fellow POW also spoke at the dedication.

Sijan survived for six weeks in the jungle with a broken leg and fractured skull until he was found and taken prisoner.

He was 25 when he died in 1968.