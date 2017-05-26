Replica fighter jet part of new memorial at Milwaukee airport - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Replica fighter jet part of new memorial at Milwaukee airport

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The next time you drive into Milwaukee's Mitchell International airport, you'll notice a new memorial dedicated to a solider killed in the Vietnam War.
    Captain Lance P. Sijan of Milwaukee was flying an F-4 C Phantom when he was shot down over North Vietnam in 1968.
    A replica of that jet is part of the memorial that was dedicated in his honor Friday.
    His sister led a six year effort to get the memorial.
    A former fellow POW also spoke at the dedication.
    Sijan survived for six weeks in the jungle with a broken leg and fractured skull until he was found and taken prisoner.
    He was 25 when he died in 1968.

