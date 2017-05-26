Prep Softball: Post Season Play Rolls On - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Prep Softball: Post Season Play Rolls On

MADISON (WKOW) -

The high school softball season rolled on Friday night. The winners moved one game closer to the state tournament.

  • Verona 6 La Crosse Central 7
  • Black Hawk 6 Williams Bay 5
  • Palmyra-Eagle 1 Columbus 11
  • Dodgeville 1 Arcadia 2
  • Barneveld 2 Belmont 4
  • Waunakee 1 DeForest 4
  • Beloit Memorial 4 Fort Atkinson 5
  • Cambria-Friesland 0 Oakfield 4
  • Madison East 0 Sun Prairie 15
  • Middleton 2 Holmen 6
  • Sauk Prairie 0 McFarland 5
  • Boscobel 1 Iowa-Grant 2
  • Deerfield 0 Parkview 9
  • Campbellsport 8 Poynette 2
  • Lakeside Lutheran 0 Marshall 1
  • Argyle 2 Johnson Creek 17
