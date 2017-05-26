Chipotle hit by hackers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Chipotle hit by hackers

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you've eaten at Chipotle over the past few months, you'll want to check your bank statements.

The popular burrito chain was hit by hackers.

Chipotle says the hackers stole customer payment data from restaurants between March 24 and April 18.

The company says the malware has been removed and it's working to improve its security.

Chipotle says a few restaurants in our area were identified during its investigation.

They include two locations in Madison, one in Middleton and another in Janesville.

Chipotle says if you see any unauthorized charges on your accounts, be sure to contact your credit card company.

If customers have questions regarding this incident, you can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT, or Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EDT.

