Student cites slave owner legacy in effort to change the name of James Madison Memorial High School

MADISON (WKOW) --- When most high school students enter their senior year, many are thinking ahead to graduation and going off to college.

But when Mya Berry started the school year at James Madison Memorial High School, she had a very different thought in mind.

“I came up with the idea in October of my senior year,” Berry said.

Berry said it started with a classroom assignment.

“We had the option to give a senior quote. And I had previously done some research on my school name and saw a video.”

That's when she realized, the school's namesake, James Madison, the 4th president of the United States, was a former slave owner.

Berry said she took offense to the name and the legacy attached to it and vowed to do something to get it changed.

“Because that's my history and my ancestors were slaves. So I don't want a slave owner representing who I am in this modern day.”

Not everyone welcomed the idea of changing the name of the school. Some people took to social media to voice their displeasure.

“I’ve gotten a few responses of like, 'How is this going to help our school environment?', and 'What does this mean for our school?'”

Berry has also created a petition on Change.org. So far, she's received more than 1,200 supporters.

“I wanna still keep this updated and keep the fire going and not just have it be a week thing or a two day thing. I want to see progress and see change.”

The Madison Metropolitan School District released a statement Friday saying:

"We're grateful that our students have brought this concern to our attention. Memorial is continually focused on strengthening its school community, and it's important that students can identify concerns and share their perspectives."

Ultimately any name change must be approved by the school board.