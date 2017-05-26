Lamb Doubles in 10th, D-Backs Take Wild 4-2 Win Over Brewers

Jake Lamb homered in the fourth inning and hit an RBI double in Arizona's two-run 10th, and the Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Chris Owings scored the first run in the 10th on a wild pitch by reliever Wily Peralta (5-3) before Lamb added the insurance run by doubling to the right-field corner.

T.J. McFarland (2-0) got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth.

For the Brewers, it was a disappointing finish to a tense final few innings. They had rallied for a 2-1 lead in the eight on Hernan Perez's RBI single off Andrew Chafin.

Arizona's Chris Iannetta tied it with two outs in the ninth after hitting a solo shot on a 98 mph fastball from closer Corey Knebel.

