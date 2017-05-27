Kids' sunscreens ranked: best and worst - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Kids' sunscreens ranked: best and worst

Courtesy: Environmental Working Group Courtesy: Environmental Working Group

MADISON (WKOW) -- The annual sunscreen guide is out, and it evaluated the best and worst sunscreens for kids. 

The Environmental Working Group started its annual sunscreen guide in 2007 after learning the FDA doesn't regulate sunscreens on hazards and efficiency. Every year, the group releases the guide to help you pick the best products. 

BEST SUNSCREENS

The products got on the “best” list for their packaging, usability, potential for cross-contamination and infection. The EWG says the SPF on the label of these products match the actual protection they provide.

Adorable Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+
All Good Kid’s Sunscreen, SPF 30
All Terrain KidSport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive Skin Lotion Sunscreen, SPF 50
Babytime! by Episencial Sunny Sunscreen, SPF 35
Badger Baby Sunscreen Cream, SPF 30
Bare Republic Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50
Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen Baby, SPF 30+
BurnOut KIDS Sunscreen, SPF 35
California Baby Super Sensitive Sunscreen, SPF 30+
Caribbean Sol Sol Kid Kare, SPF 30
Goddess Garden Organics Baby Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
Kiss My Face Organics Kids Sunscreen, SPF 30
Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 50
Sunology Natural Sunscreen Kids, SPF 50
Sunumbra Sunkids Natural Sunscreen, SPF 40
ThinkSport Kids Sunscreen, SPF 50+
Tom’s of Maine Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
TruKid Sunny Days Sport Sunscreen, SPF 30

WORST SUNSCREENS

The EWG came up with the worst sunscreens based on their ingredients and the fact that they're sprays; sprays “don’t provide a thick, even coating on skin and that can expose sensitive young lungs to potentially hazardous chemicals”. Two of the products deemed “worst” didn't live up to the SPF they claimed to have.

Banana Boat Kids Continuous Spray Sunscreen, SPF 100
Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 100
Coppertone Foaming Lotion Sunscreen Kids Wacky Foam, SPF 70
Coppertone Sunscreen Continuous Spray Kids, SPF 70
Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Kids, SPF 70
Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Water Babies, SPF 70+
Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Kids, SPF 55
Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Water Babies, SPF 55
Coppertone Sunscreen Water Babies Foaming Lotion, SPF 70
CVS Health Children’s Sunstick Sunscreen, SPF 55
Equate Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 70
Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 60+
Neutrogena Wet Skin Kids Sunscreen Spray, SPF 70+
Up & Up Kids Sunscreen Sticks, SPF 55

For more information from the Environmental Working Group, click here.

