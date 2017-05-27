Kids' sunscreens ranked: best and worst

MADISON (WKOW) -- The annual sunscreen guide is out, and it evaluated the best and worst sunscreens for kids.

The Environmental Working Group started its annual sunscreen guide in 2007 after learning the FDA doesn't regulate sunscreens on hazards and efficiency. Every year, the group releases the guide to help you pick the best products.

BEST SUNSCREENS

The products got on the “best” list for their packaging, usability, potential for cross-contamination and infection. The EWG says the SPF on the label of these products match the actual protection they provide.

Adorable Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+

All Good Kid’s Sunscreen, SPF 30

All Terrain KidSport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive Skin Lotion Sunscreen, SPF 50

Babytime! by Episencial Sunny Sunscreen, SPF 35

Badger Baby Sunscreen Cream, SPF 30

Bare Republic Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen Baby, SPF 30+

BurnOut KIDS Sunscreen, SPF 35

California Baby Super Sensitive Sunscreen, SPF 30+

Caribbean Sol Sol Kid Kare, SPF 30

Goddess Garden Organics Baby Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

Kiss My Face Organics Kids Sunscreen, SPF 30

Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 50

Sunology Natural Sunscreen Kids, SPF 50

Sunumbra Sunkids Natural Sunscreen, SPF 40

ThinkSport Kids Sunscreen, SPF 50+

Tom’s of Maine Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

TruKid Sunny Days Sport Sunscreen, SPF 30

WORST SUNSCREENS

The EWG came up with the worst sunscreens based on their ingredients and the fact that they're sprays; sprays “don’t provide a thick, even coating on skin and that can expose sensitive young lungs to potentially hazardous chemicals”. Two of the products deemed “worst” didn't live up to the SPF they claimed to have.

Banana Boat Kids Continuous Spray Sunscreen, SPF 100

Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 100

Coppertone Foaming Lotion Sunscreen Kids Wacky Foam, SPF 70

Coppertone Sunscreen Continuous Spray Kids, SPF 70

Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Kids, SPF 70

Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Water Babies, SPF 70+

Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Kids, SPF 55

Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Water Babies, SPF 55

Coppertone Sunscreen Water Babies Foaming Lotion, SPF 70

CVS Health Children’s Sunstick Sunscreen, SPF 55

Equate Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 70

Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 60+

Neutrogena Wet Skin Kids Sunscreen Spray, SPF 70+

Up & Up Kids Sunscreen Sticks, SPF 55

For more information from the Environmental Working Group, click here.