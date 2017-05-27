Police look for two who fled Madison hit-and-run crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police at the site say one person has been taken to the hospital and officers are looking for two others who fled after a hit-and-run crash near Gammon and Seybold Roads Saturday afternoon

Traffic was backed up for about an hour after the collision, which happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the south side of US 12/18.

Police say in a news release their preliminary investigation shows a white Toyota Prius re-ended and a blue Porsche SUV. Information from Sgt. Joseph Engler says people from both vehicles fled the scene after the crash.

However, the 29-year old driver of the Porsche remained on site and was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.