Madison Hosts 37th Annual NACBA Tournament

54 basketball teams made up of only Chinese players from across North America are in Madison for the weekend playing at the UW Natatorium for the 37th annual North American Chinese Basketball Association (NACBA) tournament.

This is the first time Madison has hosted this tournament.

"We met with the tourism bureau from Madison a couple of years ago and they discussed the opportunity of bringing the tournament out here because there is a growing Chinese community through the college and in the area." Said Onyen Yong a Senior Adviser on the board of directors with the NACBA.

The teams will play through the weekend with championship games set to be played on Monday.

