UW-Green Bay camp for grieving children accepting registrations for campers, "buddies"

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
GREEN BAY (WKOW) – Administrators for Camp Lloyd's summer session say they're still accepting applications from college students to become a “buddy” for children who've lost a loved one.  The week-long day camp for ages 7 – 14 is held on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

Organizers say while the camp offers activities that include arts and crafts, music, games, swimming and hiking, it also offers time for kids to explore their grief experiences and realize that their feelings are normal.

More information on camper registration can be found here. 

The Camp Lloyd staff consists of professional grief counselors and trained student interns from UW-Green Bay. You can click here for more information on becoming a buddy. The application is open to all majors.

Camp Lloyd runs from June 19 – June 23 and is held at the Mauthe/Ecumenical Center at UW-Greenbay.  

