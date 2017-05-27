Cat-a-Palooza brings education to Henry Vilas Zoo experience

Authorities are shutting down a portion of Brat Fest Saturday night after large fights have broken out.More >>
Madison Police on site of a crash near Gammon and Seybold Roads Saturday afternoon say one person has been taken to the hospital and officers are looking for two others who fled after the crash.More >>
Federal, state, and county officials all took part in a search warrant for Fentanyl in Adams County Wednesday.More >>
Janesville police are investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight Sunday.More >>
Two law enforcement officers have been nominated for a Grant County Sheriff's Department award for helping save a woman who jumped from the Mississippi Bridge Wednesday.More >>
Administrators for Camp Lloyd's summer session say they're still accepting applications from college students to become a “buddy” for grieving childrenMore >>
A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69.More >>
Authorities have identified two men who died when their single-engine plane crashed in a farm field in Sheboygan County Friday.More >>
Two-year-old Roland Raabe has a rare lung condition that makes it hard for him to breathe.More >>
A retired police dog who was unable to use his back legs is enjoying mobility once more, thanks to the generosity of strangers.More >>
The Columbia County Emergency Management Office has issued an emergency slow, no-wake zone on the Wisconsin River near Portage.More >>
The sale of a Watertown-based insurance company brings more relief to the more than one hundred mom-and-pop investors who each lost thousands to what federal officials say was a Ponzi schemeMore >>
Mya Berry said she took offense to the name, James Madison, and the legacy attached to it and vowed to do something to get it changed.More >>
