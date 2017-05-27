Cat-a-Palooza brings education to Henry Vilas Zoo experience

MADISON (WKOW) -- Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison is hoping to educate its visitors with a brand-new event this weekend.



The zoo hosted the first-ever Cat-a-Palooza big cat conservation day at the zoo on Saturday afternoon. Zookeepers talked with families about wild lions and tigers and showed off the zoo's own big cat residents.

"Letting people know what's going on in the wild, talking about what their population numbers are like, what their threats are out there, and we're talking a little bit about conservation," says Katie Aldridge, the zoo's big cat keeper. "What the field of conservation is, how [Association of Zoos and Aquariums] zoos are helping out and we're just trying to get the information out there so people know what's going on, what they can do to help and how they can helps support conservation and help animals out."



Aldridge tells 27 News as an accredited AZA zoo, they work with experts to support conservation of wild animals. The zoo also focused on how zookeepers provide enrichment tools for the big cats, to keep them active and alert, and aimed to demonstrate some of the animals' natural behaviors you'd see in the wild.



The zoo hopes to bring this new event back next year.