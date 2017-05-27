UPDATE: Authorities shut down carnival at Brat Fest after fights break out

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say an attempt to arrest a suspect turned into massive fights at Brat Fest Saturday night.



Dane County Sheriff's officials tell 27 News deputies were trying to arrest a suspect at the carnival portion of the festival but a large crowd formed and a fight broke out. The deputies called for backup and were able to get the fight under control. Officials say other, smaller fights continued breaking out.



Authorities shut down the carnival to get control over the crowd but the rest of Brat Fest continued as usual.



