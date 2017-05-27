Madison Police investigate bomb threat near Sequoya library Saturday night

MADISON (WKOW) - Police are investigating a bomb threat made near a Madison city library Saturday night.

A news release from the department says officers responded to 555 S. Midvale Blvd. a little after 6 p.m. in response to the threat. The Sequoya Library is located on the other side of the building at 4340 Tokay Boulevard. Police say they quickly checked surrounding businesses and homes, as well.

Investigators also called in a K-9 team trained in explosives detection, but they didn't find anything suspicious.

The city libraries' website shows the branch closed at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.