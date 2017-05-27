Madison Police investigate bomb threat near Sequoya library Satu - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police investigate bomb threat near Sequoya library Saturday night

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) - Police are investigating a bomb threat made near a Madison city library Saturday night.  

A news release from the department says officers responded to 555 S. Midvale Blvd. a little after 6 p.m. in response to the threat. The Sequoya Library is located on the other side of the building at 4340 Tokay Boulevard. Police say they quickly checked surrounding businesses and homes, as well.

Investigators also called in a K-9 team trained in explosives detection, but they didn't find anything suspicious.  

The city libraries' website shows the branch closed at 5:00 p.m. Saturday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.