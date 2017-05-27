Annual Patriot Tour motorcycle ride begins in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of bikers left on the first leg of a long journey for the stars and stripes.

The Patriot Tour took off from the Harley Davidson in Madison Saturday morning. It's a 100-day, 14-thousand mile journey, where riders take one American flag across the United States on the back of motorcycles. The flag is passed from city to city by more than 150-thousand volunteers, all to raise money for wounded veterans and their families.

"I think what makes it successful and makes us grow is that we keep it simple," says Bill Sherer, president of the National Patriot Tour. "We're guided by three principles: we keep it simple, we keep it transparent, we keep it volunteer."

Last year, the Patriot Tour raised more than $180-thousand for families in 11 states.



The tour ends in Beaver Dam the weekend after Labor Day.