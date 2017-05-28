Green County WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

MONROE (WKOW) --- As we honor our veterans on Memorial Day weekend -- a Green County man celebrated a milestone birthday Saturday with family and friends.

More than 50 family and friends gathered at Monroe Bible Church to honor the patriarch of the family, Charles Kelley.

Kelley has 7 children, 26 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren. Many were in attendance at Saturday's celebration.

Kelley was born May 21, 1917 in Moorhead, Mississippi.

“I feel thankful to the heavenly father for sparing me the longevity,” Kelley said.

Kelley said the secret to his longevity is going to bed early every night.

“That was a very good habit, going to bed a 9 o'clock when I was a little fellow. And when I went in the navy, aboard ship, 9 o'clock was bedtime. They wasn't playing either.”

“It's really fun to be able to honor my grandfather in this way with everybody,” said his grandson Michael.

During the celebration, VFW Auxiliary presented Kelley with the Quilt of Valor, the group's civilian equivalent of a purple heart, honoring his service during WWII. Kelley and his brother Earnest Kelley served on the USS Helena.

His son Darin Kelley believes the two brothers may be some of the last survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

“I was in my dunk. It was a Sunday morning. And they passed the word general quarters. And I debated it. No general quarters on Sunday. Until he said the Japanese attack on the Higgins Field,” Kelley said.

The brothers were on the ship when it was later sunk in the Pacific Ocean.

“Ship went down together. I was on the middle section, he was on aft section. And it was about a week before I saw him again,” Kelley said.

The brothers hadn't seen each other in about ten years, prompting a tearful reunion Saturday.

A perfect ending to Kelley's special day.