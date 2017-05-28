Brat Fest kicks off at Willow Island in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Brat Fest is here, and organizers say that as of Saturday close the iconic festival had sold more than 105,000 Brats!

People from all over lined up at Willow Island near the Alliant Energy Center for the second day of the annual festival.

The event has grown from one that began at Metcalfe's Grocery Store, to supporting more than 100 local non-profit's.

Tim Metcalfe, the son of founders, says the event has grown immensely and started with a simple concept; connecting with people.

"You fast forward 35 years we'll have 150,000 people come through here every year, we'll sell 200,000 brats, and raise upwards of 150,000 for 105 charities here so it does a lot of good things for the community, and for the people."

The event has lots of other things besides just brats like a kids zone, laser tag, a sports zone with human Foosball, and a petting zoo among others.

Brat Fest runs through Sunday.