Police: Man shot and killed in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight Sunday.

Police were called to the 100 block of S. Franklin Street for a report of shots fired. A caller said a man had been shot in the face.  The victim was taken to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later. 

At this time, no suspects are in custody. The Janesville Police Department says the victim probably knew the suspect. 

An autopsy is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. 27 News will learn more about the case during a press conference at noon Sunday. 

This is a developing story. This post will be updated, and we'll have more information on 27 News at 5:30. 

