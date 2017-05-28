Police: Man shot and killed in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight Sunday.



Police were called to the 100 block of S. Franklin Street for a report of shots fired. A caller said a man had been shot in the face. The victim was taken to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.



At this time, no suspects are in custody. The Janesville Police Department says the victim probably knew the suspect.



An autopsy is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. 27 News will learn more about the case during a press conference at noon Sunday.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated, and we'll have more information on 27 News at 5:30.