UPDATE: Arrest made in Janesville homicide

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police have arrested the man they say killed another man in Janesville.



The Janesville Police Department says several witnesses identified the shooter as 32-year-old Barquis D. Odom from Beloit.



The department's Street Crimes Unit found a vehicle Odom was driving. At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, they stopped him and were able to take him into custody without incident.



The Janesville Police Department says Odom and the victim were arguing on S. Franklin Street. Police say during the argument, Odom shot the victim and ran away.



JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police say the victim of a homicide that happened shortly after midnight Sunday in central Janesville was from the Chicago area.

At a news conference Sunday afternoon, Police Chief David Moore says an autopsy is being performed today on the body of the 29-year-old man from Cook County, Illinois, who had been shot in the face. Police are not identifying him at this time.

Authorities are still looking for the gunman, whom they've not yet identified, but Chief Moore says he's hoping people who witnessed the shooting will come forward with more information about the incident and possibly the suspect's identity.

Early Sunday morning, officers were called to the 100 block of S. Franklin Street for the shooting, which happened outside during an argument.

Chief Moore says they don't yet know the motive and can't confirm whether it was drug-related. However, heroin was found on the victim's body.

The autopsy is being conducted by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight Sunday.



Police were called to the 100 block of S. Franklin Street for a report of shots fired. A caller said a man had been shot in the face. The victim was taken to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.



At this time, no suspects are in custody. The Janesville Police Department says the victim probably knew the suspect.



An autopsy is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. 27 News will learn more about the case during a press conference at noon Sunday.

