Fort Atkinson man arrested for sixth OWI offense in Milton

MILTON (WKOW) -- Rock County officials have arrested a man after he was found passed out in a vehicle with its lights on outside a tavern early Sunday.

A news release says a deputy who was called to JR’s Pub in Milton and found Ronald Jacobson, 52, of Fort Atkinson, still in his car with the lights on. The Deputy smelled alcohol on Jacobson's breath and did a field sobriety test . He then arrested him for his sixth offense OWI and took him to the Rock County Jail.

Jacobson is expected to have a preliminary court appearance Tuesday on the felony OWI complaint ,as well as a probation violation.