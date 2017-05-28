Madison West Wins State Titles In Ultimate

The high school Ultimate season came to a close after Madison West won both the boys and girls state championships in Madison on Saturday.

The boys team clinched their seventh straight state title after a 13-2 win over Madison East.

"It's pretty awesome. It does not get old. I would say that I expect it. It's my goal it's definitely my expectation that we win state." Said senior Noah Pollack.

On the girl's side, West brought home their third straight state title with a 12-6 win over Stoughton.

"During this game we were challenged by Stoughton. They played fantastic. They made us make some challenging throws and some fantastic catches and they did the same thing on the other side so it was a great way to end the season." Said head coach Anna Williams.

