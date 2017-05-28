State leaders gather for memorial ceremony in Union Grove

UNION GROVE (WKOW) -- This Memorial Day weekend, state leaders are paying tribute to those who died in service.

A group gathered at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove Sunday morning for the state's ceremony.

Gov. Scott Walker, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Tammy Baldwin all spoke at the event, which was held for friends and family.

"This Memorial Day weekend we join together as a community to pay tribute to everyday heroes who served and sacrificed to protect our American values and country that we all love," Baldwin told the crowd.

The Commemorative Air Force did a flyover at the ceremony and families of veterans laid wreaths in memory of the lives lost.