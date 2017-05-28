Armed man causes standoff at FBI Milwaukee Division office

ST. FRANCIS (WKOW) -- Authorities say an armed man parked outside the FBI office in the Milwaukee area and acted suspiciously, prompting a standoff.

Investigators say the 60-year-old Cudahy man set up near a guard station and asked to see a woman who did not work in the building. He refused to leave, so nearby police officers responded and were eventually able to convince him to toss the gun.

The man was then taken into custody without incident, according to police.

"I commend the officers from our department, as well the officers from Cudahy, for using great restraint with this individual," says Lt. Tim Blunt with St. Francis Police Department. "They verbally talked to him. It was about an eleven minute standoff between the officers and the individual, and they were able to get him to remove the gun and throw it on the ground."

Police say the man will likely be charged in the incident, after the holiday weekend.