Armed man robs Fitchburg gas station Sunday afternoon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Armed man robs Fitchburg gas station Sunday afternoon

Posted: Updated:

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a suspect who walked into a gas station in Fitchburg and took some money.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, the man was armed with a handgun, which he showed the clerk at the Capitol Petro on S. Syene Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.

A Madison Police Department K9 unit helped Fitchburg officers try to find the suspect, but he got away, so no one has been arrested. The suspect is a white man in his mid-twenties. He's about 5'4" tall and has a slender build. 

If you have any information on the incident you should call Fitchburg police at (608) 270-4300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or text a tip with the keyword "Fitchburg" to 847411.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.