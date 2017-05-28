Armed man robs Fitchburg gas station Sunday afternoon

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a suspect who walked into a gas station in Fitchburg and took some money.



According to the Fitchburg Police Department, the man was armed with a handgun, which he showed the clerk at the Capitol Petro on S. Syene Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.



A Madison Police Department K9 unit helped Fitchburg officers try to find the suspect, but he got away, so no one has been arrested. The suspect is a white man in his mid-twenties. He's about 5'4" tall and has a slender build.



If you have any information on the incident you should call Fitchburg police at (608) 270-4300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or text a tip with the keyword "Fitchburg" to 847411.