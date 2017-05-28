Storied half marathon returns to springtime slot Sunday in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- An old Memorial Day Weekend tradition is once again a springtime event in Madison. Runners took off bright and early from Capitol Square this morning to run the Madtown Half Marathon.

The race with a 43-year-history has been moved back to May from a fall slot in recent years; planners had decided it had been getting too hot to hold the event in spring previously.

The half marathon route loop include the UW Campus, the UW Arboretum, the Southwest Commuter Bike Path.

This past weekend's events included a Twilight 5K and 10K run Saturday night, which also began and ended at Capitol Square.

WKOW's Caroline Bach, Hunter Saenz and Anna Engelhart were three of the more than 1,400 people who finished the half marathon Sunday.

Click here to see all the runners' results.