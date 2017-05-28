Storied half marathon returns to springtime slot Sunday in Madison

Authorities are shutting down a portion of Brat Fest Saturday night after large fights have broken out.More >>
Janesville police are investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight Sunday.More >>
On Sunday afternoon the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department released the names of the four people killed, and the five others injured, in a two car crash the evening before.More >>
Jay Tichelaar was on his way home to Brookfield from Madison last Monday when a piece of a semi's braking system came off and crashed through his windshield killing him.More >>
Madison Police on site of a crash near Gammon and Seybold Roads Saturday afternoon say one person has been taken to the hospital and officers are looking for two others who fled after the crash.More >>
Chipotle says the hackers stole customer payment data from restaurants between March 24 and April 18.More >>
A deputy who was called to JR’s Pub in Milton found Ronald Jacobson, 52, of Fort Atkinson, still in his car with alcohol on his breath.More >>
Two law enforcement officers have been nominated for a Grant County Sheriff's Department award for helping save a woman who jumped from the Mississippi Bridge Wednesday.More >>
Saturday hundreds of people gathered in Chetek for Owen Knutson's funeral after a plane crash claimed the young pilot's life earlier in the week.More >>
Police are investigating a bomb threat made near a Madison city library Saturday night.More >>
Administrators for Camp Lloyd's summer session say they're still accepting applications from college students to become a “buddy” for grieving childrenMore >>
Dozens of bikers from around Wisconsin made the trek to downtown Tomahawk for the annual Wheels in Motion Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet on Saturday.More >>
