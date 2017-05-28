Family seeking answers after Brookfield man dies in unusual accident

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) -- The family of a man killed in an unusual accident on I-94 near Johnson Creek is asking for anyone who knows what happened to come forward.



Jay Tichelaar was on his way home to Brookfield from Madison last Monday when a piece of a semi's braking system came off and crashed through his windshield killing him. Police say the 51-year-old died at the scene and the semi driver left.

The family's attorney says this could be a case of negligence.

"We don't see break drums coming off semis regularly. It's not a common occurrence," says attorney Frank Pasternak.

Tichelaar's brother-in-law says he isn't sure the semi driver even knew what happened.

"There's so many unanswered questions about the truck that was involved in the accident. And who the truck belonged to, we don't know. It's entirely possible the truck, they don't know anything happened at all," David Leske tells our sister station WISN-TV.

Leske says Jay was a brilliant scientist, who worked for Covance in Madison and had a positive outlook on life.

If you know anything about the incident you should call the Wisconsin State Patrol.