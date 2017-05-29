Neighbors react to first homicide in Janesville since 2014

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Several neighbors in Janesville say they're still shaken up after a man from the Chicago area was shot and killed near their homes early Sunday morning.

Janesville Police are still investigating its first homicide since 2014, a 29-year-old man from Cook County, Illinois died after being shot in the face and neck. The incident happened outside a home on the corner of South Franklin Street and McKinley Street following an argument.

"I went to sit on my couch to watch a movie and all of a sudden I heard two bangs, two gunshots," said Melodie Hiltbrand, who lives near the home, which is located in the city's 4th ward. "It got me nervous."

Gunfire could be heard three to four blocks from the home.

"I saw the police tape, and I thought I can't believe I actually heard it from here," said neighbor Roxanne Sullivan, who lives three blocks away. "It is scary, but I'm not going to let it ruin my life, I just hope they catch who did it."

As of Sunday night, police say the suspect is still on the loose.

"Now I want to move, what happens if it happens to me?" said Linda Phillips, who has lived in the area for 20 years and lives across the street. "I know the [residents] pretty good, kind of sad to hear about [the homicide]."

Another neighbor, George Garrett, says he has spoken with the residents in the past, as they walk their dogs down the street.

"They're a really nice family, they're always smiling, they're always talking and we're always looking out for each other and seeing what's going on," said Garrett.

According to police, the victim has a child whose grandmother lives in the home.

"It's kind of sad to know that something hit them," said Garrett.

As the city comes to terms with its first homicide in almost three years, neighbors say they hope the victim's family gets justice.

"I don't care who they are, what they've done in life, no one deserves to die like that," said Sullivan.