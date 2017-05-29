Memorial Day events honoring our fallen military

MADISON (WKOW) -- As we observe Memorial Day, you may want to head to an event honoring our fallen military members. Governor Scott Walker has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Monday from sunrise until noon in remembrance. Flags should be raised back to full staff at noon.

Many communities are planning Memorial Day observances or parades. Here is a list of the ones 27 News was notified of:

BELOIT

Beloit will host the United Veterans Memorial Day Parade starting at 9:00 a.m. The parade starts around West Grand Avenue.

FITCHBURG

The City of Fitchburg will have its Memorial Day Observance at the Fitchburg Senior Center at 5510 Lacy Road at 12:15 p.m. The Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 will preside over the observance. At 1:30 pm there will be a wreath laid at the Bob Schley Memorial at the Gorman Wayside, 2377 S. Fish Hatchery Road by MM2 Bart Schley, in honor of the men and women who have sacrificed their lives while serving our country.

The guest speaker is Doug Morrissette, long time Fitchburg resident, Veteran, former Town Chairman & former Mayor of Fitchburg. The theme of his keynote will be: "A Flight of Remembrance." On April 22, 2017, Mr. Morrissette took a trip of a lifetime along with 88 veterans aboard the Badger Honor Flight from Madison to Washington, DC to visit the memorials. This trip inspired Mr. Morrissette to not only reflect on his service in both the National Guard and the United States Air Force, but to acknowledge fellow veterans for their service including those that face daily struggles from the experience, while also remembering the men and women who lost their lives serving our country.



MADISON

- The Madison Veterans Council's Memorial Day Observance will start with Military Honors at Soldier's Rest at the Forest Hill Cemetery at 8:10 a.m. That will be followed by honors at Union Rest and Confederate Rest.

- There will also be a ceremony at the State Capitol Monday at the State Street entrance. It begins with a concert at 9:30 a.m. by the VFW 1318 Band. The Memorial Day Service begins at 10:00 a.m. If there is rain, it will be held on the 1st Floor Rotunda.

- The Veterans for Peace Chapter 25 will host a Memorial Day event at 1:00 p.m. at the historic Gates of Heaven building at James Madison Park. The group wants to bring attention to the human cost of "violent wars waged for most of the 21st Century." The group sites the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. They will host a Peace Rally at the park.

A guest speaker will also discuss the the topic, "The Current Fight Against Fascism." The event also includes the band "Old Cool," bagpipe dirges, a remembrance ceremony for deceased member of VFP Chapter 25 and student scholarships. The peace rally ends at the historic stone building at 302 E. Gorham.

VFP members and volunteers installed a "Memorial Mile" display of more than 6,000 simulated grave markers to bring attention to the U.S. deaths in Iraq and Afghanistan. They will be on display until June 3 along Atwood Avenue near Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

- Governor Walker will speak Monday at the Marine Corps Reserve Memorial Day Ceremony. The event starts at 3:00 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center and Fallen Warriors Memorial at 6001 Manufacturers Drive in Madison.

MONONA

- Monona is host to one of the largest Memorial Day Parade in Dane County. WKOW will have several staff members walk in it, including Bob Lindmeier, Dani Maxwell, Branden Borremans and Jennifer Kliese. The parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Monona Drive. The parade travels south on Monona Drive and west onto Owen Road, ending at Village Lanes.

- Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Monona will host a "Backyard Bash." The annual Memorial Day festival started Sunday but continues Monday following the Monona Memorial Day parade. The event is at the school, at 4913 Schofield Street.

Monday's schedule features a large "white elephant" sale starting at 8:00 a.m. in the school gym. There is also a bake sale, homemade pie and coffee, grilled food, ice cream, children's games and inflatables, a cake walk, face painting, beer, Bingo a silent auction and raffle drawing. The raffle includes a grant prize of $3,000. There will also be live entertainment including polka music by Wally Ladik and an afternoon magic show by Braier's Magic, plus music by "Midlife Crisis."

