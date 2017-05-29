Madison Mallards open season Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Mallards open the season at home Tuesday and there are some improvements at Warner Park.

General Manager Tyler Isham talked to 27 News Anchor Dani Maxwell Monday on Wake Up Wisconsin about the renovations going on, including to the Great Dane Duck Blind. Isham also talked about promotions the organization has, as well as how the team is looking this season.

Tuesday's opener starts a five-game home stand. The Friday, June 2 game is WKOW Bobblehead Night. To get tickets to any game this season, click here.