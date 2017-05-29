Four people dead in two separate Walworth Co. crashes

WALWORTH CO. (WKOW) -- Four people are dead following two separate car crashes Sunday in Walworth County.

The first crash occurred at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning on Hwy. B near Saltbox road in the Town of Sharon. When authorities arrived on scene, they found a truck against a utility pole fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the truck was traveling west on Hwy. B at a high speed when it lost control attempting to negotiate a curve before hitting the pole.

A male driver was the only person in the truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash happened around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night on Cranberry Rd. near Berndt Rd. in Lyons Township. When authorities arrived on scene, they found a car against a tree fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the car was headed east on Cranberry Rd. at a high speed when it lost control and went off the road, striking the tree.

All three people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.