UPDATE: Victims identified in one of two fatal Walworth Co. crashes

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Three people killed in one of two different crashes in Walworth County Sunday have been identified.

Those three people were killed at 7 p.m. Sunday night when their car hit a tree on Cranberry Road east of Berndt Road in Lyons Township. When authorities arrived, they found the car engulfed in flames.

The driver has been identified as 17-year-old Jason Davis, of Burlington. The two passengers were 20-year-old Landen Brown, of Burlington, and 17-year-old Hunter Morby, of Burlington.

Earlier on Sunday, a man was killed when his vehicle struck a metal electrical pole and caught on fire, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at 2:50 a.m. on Highway B west of Saltbox Road in the town of Sharon.

He has not yet been identified.

WALWORTH CO. (WKOW) -- Four people are dead following two separate car crashes Sunday in Walworth County.

The first crash occurred at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning on Hwy. B near Saltbox road in the Town of Sharon. When authorities arrived on scene, they found a truck against a utility pole fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the truck was traveling west on Hwy. B at a high speed when it lost control attempting to negotiate a curve before hitting the pole.

A male driver was the only person in the truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash happened around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night on Cranberry Rd. near Berndt Rd. in Lyons Township. When authorities arrived on scene, they found a car against a tree fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the car was headed east on Cranberry Rd. at a high speed when it lost control and went off the road, striking the tree.

All three people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.