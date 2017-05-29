Driver flips car into Rock Co. creek; arrested for 2nd OWI - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Driver flips car into Rock Co. creek; arrested for 2nd OWI

Courtesy: Rock Co. Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Rock Co. Sheriff's Office

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Janesville man has been taken to jail after a car crash on Highway 14 early Monday morning.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called out at about 2 a.m. to the highway near Emerald Grove Road.  Authorities say the driver, 43-year-old Jon Hassinger, went off the road and his car rolled. When emergency crews arrived, the vehicle was upside down in a creek.

Hassinger and his passenger were both taken to the hospital to be evaluated.  The passenger had injuries to his face and torso.

Rock County officials say Hassinger was taken to jail on charges of reckless driving, 2nd OWI, and causing injury while intoxicated.  That last charge is a felony.

 

