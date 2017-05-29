Flipped trailer slows traffic on Interstate 39/90 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Flipped trailer slows traffic on Interstate 39/90

MADISON (WKOW) --  Traffic is beginning to move again on Interstate 39/90 near its intersection with Highway 30 in Dane County. All southbound lanes were temporarily blocked around 10:45 Monday morning by what looked to be a trailer of some sort that had flipped over on the interstate.

The flipped trailer was removed in about an hour, allowing the traffic backup to ease.

