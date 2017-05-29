Dane Co. Sheriff's Office helps rescue man and capsized sailboat - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane Co. Sheriff's Office helps rescue man and capsized sailboat

Posted:

MADISON (WKOW) - The Dane County Sheriff's Office boat patrol helped  a man and his capsized sailboat on Lake Mendota Monday.

The call about a capsized boat went out early in the afternoon. A WKOW crew arrived in time to see the sheriff's office boat towing the man sitting on top of his capsized vessel.

Once back to shore, the man and others were able to flip the small boat back over.

